Robert Durst, former real-estate heir and convicted murderer, has died at the age of 78. Durst famously was the subject of HBO's award-winning 2015 documentary, The Jinx: The Life and Deaths of Robert Durst.

“Mr. Durst passed away early this morning while in the custody of California’s Department of Corrections,” Chip Lewis, a trial lawyer for Mr. Durst, told the New York Times on Monday. “We understand that his death was due to natural causes associated with a litany of medical issues we had repeatedly reported to the court over the last couple of years.”



Pool / Getty Images

Durst died of cardiac arrest. He's been locked up at the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation's California Health Care Facility while serving a life sentence for killing Susan Berman. He is also presumed to have killed his first wife, Kathie McCormack Durst, who vanished in 1982 under mysterious circumstances.

“Bob lived a sad, painful and tragic life. We hope his death brings some closure to those he hurt,” His brother, Douglas Durst, said in a statement to The Daily Beast. Douglas testified against his brother during his murder trial.

During HBO's The Jinx, Durst admitted to having “killed them all, of course," while appearing to be unaware he was being recorded.

[Via]