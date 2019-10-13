The poster for Robert Downey Jr.’s first film since Avengers: Endgame is here.

Universal’s Dr. Dolittle reboot, simply titled Dolittle, is ready to be one of the biggest films to kick off 2020 when it releases on January 17th. So far, little is known about the film. It was originally titled The Voyage Of Doctor Dolittle, but after a delay from it’s original April 2019 release target, it’s title was shortened.

We also know some of the remaining cast. Antonio Banderas and Michael Sheen are also set to star, while a handful of familiar names will be making voice-over appearances. Rami Malek, Kumail Nanjiani, Ralph Fiennes, Selena Gomez, Tom Holland, and Craig Robinson are all set to lend their voices.

The synopsis for the film reads, “A former doctor turns to treating animals because of his love for all creatures. When Doctor Dolittle discovers he can communicate with the animals, he embarks on a fantastical adventure.”

Deadline explains the story by saying, “After losing his wife seven years earlier, the eccentric Dr. John Dolittle (Downey), famed doctor and veterinarian of Queen Victoria’s England, hermits himself away behind the high walls of Dolittle Manor with only his menagerie of exotic animals for company. But when the young queen (Jessie Buckley, Wild Rose) falls gravely ill, a reluctant Dolittle is forced to set sail on an epic adventure to a mythical island in search of a cure, regaining his wit and courage as he crosses old adversaries and discovers wondrous creatures.”