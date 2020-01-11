Robert Downey Jr. isn't ruling out the possibility that fans may see the 54-year-old actor suit up as Iron Man once again.

"Yeah, anything could happen," Downey told Extra, as noticed by GamesRadar, when asked about returning to the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) in the future.

Downey also added, "As far as I'm concerned I've hung up my guns and I'm good to let it go. I also think that Marvel is on this journey now where they're trying a bunch of other stuff. I'm excited for them to see how all of that goes. It's hard to project, but we got a lot of other stuff we want to do."

Downey began working with Marvel in 2008, taking on the titular role in Iron Man. In total, he has appeared in ten films within the MCU, with his last expected to be an appearance in 2020's Black Widow.

Downey's newest film, Dolittle, is scheduled to release for January 17, 2020. He will star as Doctor Dolittle, who has the ability to speak to animals, as he sets sail on an epic adventure. Downey is also expected to star in a third film in the Sherlock Holmes series, which began in 2009.

Black Widow is set to release on May 1, 2020.