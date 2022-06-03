mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

Rob49 Taps Kevin Gates & Birdman On "Hustler's Anthem V2"

Aron A.
June 03, 2022 18:00
229 Views
10
0
Via TIDALVia TIDAL
Via TIDAL

Hustler's Anthem V2
Rob49 Feat. Kevin Gates & Birdman

Editor Rating:VERY HOTTTTT
User Rating:
very hottttt
100% (1)
Rate
1 VERY HOTTTTT
0 HOTTTTT
0 MEH
0 NOT FEELING IT
0 MAKE IT STOP

Rob49 gets assistance from Kevin Gates and Birdman on "Hustler's Anthem V2."


Rob49's built an organic buzz through the streets over the past few months. Hailing from New Orleans, he's continued to build a strong following across the South and he's beginning to reap the benefits of all the labor he's put in. Earlier this year, he teamed up with Lil Baby for "Vulture Island V2," a remix to his December 2021 single that landed on April's Welcome To Vulture Island

Birdman's presence is heard across Rob49's latest project on songs like "Birdman Pass The Torch" and "Hustler's Anthem." Now, Rob's enlisted the help of another Louisiana legend, Kevin Gates for some assistance on the remix. Rob49 dropped off "Hustler's Anthem V2" ft. Birdman and Kevin Gates today, along with a fresh set of visuals which you can check out below.

Quotable Lyrics
Say I tried to kick a bitch but I ain't into soccer
Radio won't even play my songs, my own city blockin'
Stop bookin' for me shows, how was I 'posed to feel about it?
Hmm, right back to the kitchen, whoopin' chicken, still empowered

Rob49 Kevin Gates Birdman
0 Comments
0/1000CLOSE
Show comments
HotNewHipHop - Hip Hop's Digital Giant
SONGS Rob49 Taps Kevin Gates & Birdman On "Hustler's Anthem V2"
10
0
Search
This site uses cookies. By using this site, you agree to our:   Privacy Policy   and   Terms of Service.
Accept
Reject