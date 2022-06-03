Rob49 Taps Kevin Gates & Birdman On "Hustler's Anthem V2"

Rob49's built an organic buzz through the streets over the past few months. Hailing from New Orleans, he's continued to build a strong following across the South and he's beginning to reap the benefits of all the labor he's put in. Earlier this year, he teamed up with Lil Baby for "Vulture Island V2," a remix to his December 2021 single that landed on April's Welcome To Vulture Island.

Birdman's presence is heard across Rob49's latest project on songs like "Birdman Pass The Torch" and "Hustler's Anthem." Now, Rob's enlisted the help of another Louisiana legend, Kevin Gates for some assistance on the remix. Rob49 dropped off "Hustler's Anthem V2" ft. Birdman and Kevin Gates today, along with a fresh set of visuals which you can check out below.

Quotable Lyrics

Say I tried to kick a bitch but I ain't into soccer

Radio won't even play my songs, my own city blockin'

Stop bookin' for me shows, how was I 'posed to feel about it?

Hmm, right back to the kitchen, whoopin' chicken, still empowered

