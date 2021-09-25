When Anthony Davis first showed up to play with the Los Angeles Lakers, he was able to prove himself as one of the best players in the entire NBA. During the 2019-20 season, there were some out there who felt like he was even an MVP candidate, although the pandemic took the wind out of those sails. Regardless, Davis was nothing short of phenomenal and his play was instrumental in the Lakers' championship campaign in the NBA bubble.

Last year, AD faced setbacks due to a plethora of injuries. Now, however, AD is expected to be at 100 percent when the season begins next month, and fans can't wait to see what he does. His general manager Rob Pelinka is also expecting a lot, as he recently told reporters that he believes AD will show that he is the best two-way player in the league.

Christian Petersen/Getty Images

“I think there’s two primary goals,” Pelinka said. “One is to win a championship for sure. He talks about that with his team. And then two, is he knows that he belongs to be in that saying of the most dominant and the best two-way player in the game. I think he has the skills and he is that player and he worked very hard this offseason. I think you’ll see him accomplish those two things with this season in my opinion.”

With all of the moves the Lakers made in the offseason, they firmly believe they should be able to win it all, and it's hard to imagine a world in which they don't pull it off. The team looks extremely strong, and if AD gets back to his 2020 form, then the NBA is in trouble.