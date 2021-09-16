Heading into this season, the Los Angeles Lakers have an interesting situation on their hands. Russell Westbrook is one of the best players in the league and he has now joined the Lakers as their prime point guard. In the past, the Lakers' offense has gone through LeBron, but now that he is getting older, there has been some speculation about who would be quarterbacking this offense moving forward.

Throughout the summer, many have theorized that Anthony Davis would be moving to the center position while LeBron would become the power forward. This would allow extra flexibility to the roster, especially with all of the veteran stars that are being brought in.

Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images

In a new report from Jake Fischer of Bleacher Report, it was revealed by Klutch Sports agent Rich Paul that LeBron and AD will, indeed, be moving to the 4 and the 5 positions next season. Many Lakers fans have been begging for AD to play at the 5 full-time, and now, it seems as though they will finally be getting that wish.

The implication now is that Russ will be able to command the offense, while LeBron will be able to sit back, score, and facilitate when asked. Considering he will be 37 years old this season, this is an ideal situation for him.

The Lakers are expected to be a championship-contender this season and if they stay injury-free, then this is looking to be a recipe for sucess.