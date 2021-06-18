Anthony Davis was one of the best players in the NBA during the 2019-2020 season. He won his first-ever NBA title with the Los Angeles Lakers, and throughout the Finals, some wondered if he would get Finals MVP. This past season, Davis had a fairly slow start and it seemed as though he was battling through some injuries. Eventually, Davis' health deteriorated and he missed numerous games with calf problems. In the playoffs, Davis began to have groin issues, and eventually, the Lakers were ousted.

Since that time, Davis has been spending time at home where he can be found streaming on Twitch. In his most recent broadcast, Davis addressed his fans in the chat by noting that his groin injury is starting to feel a lot better and that when it comes to next season, he will be 100 percent ready to go. As far as the Lakers as a team are concerned, Davis seems confident that they can get back into the upper echelon of the Western Conference.

"I feel good tho, chat. Groin feels real good. Trust me, we're going to be ready for next year. We're going to be right. We're going to be right," Davis said excitedly.

While Davis might have a ways to go in his recovery, the season is still four months away, which means he should be more than okay once October rolls around. If he really is at 100 percent by then, the rest of the league will have to be on notice.

Sean M. Haffey/Getty Images