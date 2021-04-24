Tampa Bay Buccaneers tight end Rob Gronkowski etched his name into the Guinness Book of World Records, Saturday, after catching a pass dropped from a helicopter hovering 600 feet above the ground.

Gronk made the play at his alma mater, Arizona, with his former New England Patriots teammate Tedy Bruschi in attendance. After the catch, Bruschi and the Wildcats' team sprinted over to join Gronk in celebration.

"Every time you step on the field, you've got to raise the bar to another level, baby," Gronkowski told the team. "And I just raised that bar to this level."



The four-time Super Bowl winner is set to return for another season with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Gronk signed a one-year deal worth $10 million in March.

"I feel like this team was built to win right now. It was put together this year to win right now," Gronkowski recently told former Patriot Willie McGinest on NFL Network. "It always pops up in your mind; you're thinking about the future a little bit -- I can definitely see this team also having a lot of talent come back and having another successful run next year, as well, with me."

Check out the record-breaking catch below.

