Buccaneers tight end Rob Gronkowski says he wants to stay in Tampa Bay next season, after coming out of retirement in 2020 to play with his former quarterback Tom Brady.

Mike Ehrmann / Getty Images

"Yeah, you gotta," Gronkowski told former Patriot Willie McGinest on NFL Network, Sunday. "I feel like this team was built to win right now. It was put together this year to win right now. It always pops up in your mind; you're thinking about the future a little bit -- I can definitely see this team also having a lot of talent come back and having another successful run next year, as well, with me."

The Bucs are set to take on the New Orleans Saints, Sunday night, in the Divisional Round of the playoffs. The two teams have faced off twice this season and the Saints came away victorious in both matchups.

"This time's gotta be different," Gronkowski said. "We really didn't have that much success against them, especially in the second game. They absolutely whupped our butts. But the third time's a charm. We've gotta go out there, and we've gotta play our best football if we want a chance to win."

The winner of Sunday night's contest will take on the Green Bay Packers in the NFC Conference Championship, next week.

