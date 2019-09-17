Rihanna's new music may not be here yet but the singer is making moves to secure her publishing rights since signing a new deal with Sony/ATV, Variety reports. According to the publication, the "Needed Me" singer has reconnected with Jon Platt who joined the company as CEO earlier this year. Jon is known for working with Jay Z and Beyonce (among others) in his career and will now be taking care of the music rights for greats such as Frank Sinatra, The Beatles and now Rihanna.

Rihanna has reportedly been working on two new albums - one more pop-centric while the other is reggae/dancehall focused. “I’m proud to have known Rihanna since the beginning of her career,” Jon said. “Music, fashion, philanthropy and a heart of gold have solidified Rihanna’s position as one of the biggest icons in the world. It is an honor to be reunited with her at Sony/ATV.”



Dave Kotinsky/Getty Images

"It really does suck that it can’t just come out, because I’m working on a really fun one right now," Rihanna previously stated of her upcoming album. "I’m really happy with a lot of the material we have so far, but I am not going to put it out until it’s complete. It makes no sense to rush it, but I want it out. I’ve gotten to the point where I’m like, 'Even if I don’t have the time to shoot videos, I’m going to put an album out.'"