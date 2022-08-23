Is there anything she can't do?

For her latest Fenty Beauty launch, Rihanna is taking things to a new level, asking consumers to dish out $25 in exchange for her limited edition palette with art collective MSCHF, consisting of just "six packets that each contain either ketchup or lip gloss."

Rihanna in 2019 -- Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

As Page Six notes, audiences seem to be divided over the Bad Gal's latest announcement, and they didn't hesitate to show it on social media. "I’m sorry but who wants to spend $25 to end up getting ketchup packets," one user wrote on Instagram.

"Is Rihanna still on maternity leave… who signed off?" and "Are the packets resealable if it is gloss? I have so many questions," others pondered.

Over on Twitter, most of the discourse seems to be revolving around Rihanna delivering yet another new product before mentioning her long-awaited ninth studio album – which some people joked we might never be hearing at this point.





"Rihanna is out there releasing a Fenty ketchup while we are here suffering. God is watching Rihanna, believe me GOD IS WATCHING YOU doing BAD THINGS!!" one person ranted alongside a meme of Vice President Kamala Harris.

The same account continued their disappointed posting spree with, "Ketchup?? KETTTTCHUP????? Like are you serious @rihanna do you need help?? Maybe you are real sick or something cuz what the hell is going on in that Forehead."

As it turns out, the collective assisting Rih with her latest project is the very same who worked with Lil Nas X on his controversial "Satan Shoes" back in 2021, which ultimately led to a lawsuit from Nike.

Check out more Twitter reactions to Makeup or Ketchup below, and tap back in with HNHH later for more pop culture news updates.

