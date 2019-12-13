It appears Rihanna just got secured another bag, and we’e talking BIG bag. According to The Hollywood Reporter, Amazon has purchased the rights to a new Rihanna documentary, and they only coughed up $25 million to get it.

The untitled doc, which is being directed by Peter Berg, is dubbed an unfiltered look into Rihanna's life, providing a glimpse into the evolution of one of the world’s most well-known pop artists. With unparalleled access into the singer’s life and more than 1,200 hours of footage, the doc offers private insights into Rihanna’s personality, sense of humor, work ethic, family and love.

Berg previously revealed some details on the secret, 2-year long project: "That was a fun change of pace...to go travel with Rihanna around Europe, and Rihanna is surrounded by girls. We were in Nice [France]. She was going to do a concert on Bastille Day. And that truck driver who killed all those people plowed through them right in front of our hotel. So even in me trying to do something light, I had a very, very front-row seat to something that horrific.”

Amazon declined THR's request for comment, and it is unclear when the Rihanna documentary will be released. But it’ll definitely be a good one when it does air. We’ll keep you posted with further updates and announcements moving forward. Stay tuned.