Rihanna and A$AP Rocky have been a busy duo following the birth of their first son together. Aside from navigating parenthood and their ever-blossoming relationship, the couple has also been spotted out on the town a lot more in recent weeks, as well as at a Los Angeles studio, sparking some speculation that the 34-year-old Barbadian singer could be putting in work on her long-awaited follow-up to 2016's Anti.

As TMZ reports, on Friday (September 16) night, the Fenty Beauty founder and her famous beau stepped out in casual attire, her wearing an oversized brown jersey and baggy light-wash jeans paired with pointy heels, a denim purse, sunglasses, and a selection of silver jewelry.

Rihanna attends the "Queen & Slim" Premiere at AFI FEST 2019 -- Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Seeing as Rocky was also in attendance (wearing a black hoodie and sweatpants with crisp sneakers on his feet), it remains unclear whose music they were working on – or if we can expect any collaborations from the celebrity couple in the future – but regardless, fans are pleased to see Rih once again honing in on the craft that initially helped her rise to fame.

Aside from the potential of an album on the way, the New York native has also been dealing with his ongoing case against A$AP Relli, a former friend who's alleged that Rakim Mayers shot at him during a Hollywood argument last year, resulting in bullet fragments reportedly grazing his hand.

For his part, the 33-year-old has been denying the allegations, alongside his new lawyer, Joe Tacopina.

"Rocky didn't commit a crime," the attorney told TMZ yesterday. "It was an extortion attempt by a former associate, who threatened to make false criminal accusations if Rocky didn't pay him."

Tacopina also claimed to have "two eyewitnesses who back [his client's] story," stating that not only were there no bullet fragments but also no shot was ever fired. According to the rapper's legal team, Relli made up the story as a "get rich quick scheme."

In other news, just last weekend, Rocky and Rihanna stepped out for a cozy New York City date night at the club – read more about that here, and tap back in with HNHH later for more music news updates.

[Via]