It's one of the biggest nights of the year in the fashion industry and, understandably, both Rihanna and A$AP Rocky are present in London to celebrate the most impressive moves in style. The British Fashion Awards are taking place right now and, as always, Rihanna managed to steal everyone's heart on the red carpet. She wasn't alone though. In her custom Fenty gown, the singer and designer was joined by her buddy A$AP Rocky, posing for joint pictures and ensuring that they got some new shots together.



Samir Hussein/WireImage/Getty Images

Rocking a mint green satin dress, Rihanna debuted a brand new hairstyle, tying her hair up in braids and looking absolutely stunning. The star was in attendance because her brand Fenty is nominated in the Urban Luxe category. As seen in photographs from the event, RiRi was joined by A$AP Rocky on the carpet, who wore an oversized suit and black sneakers. Needless to say, this couple of friends took over the display, causing several publications to put the spotlight on them in their headlines from the British Fashion Awards.

Rihanna has made some major strides in the world of fashion. She is nearing billionaire status, earning success through her Savage X Fenty lingerie line and her Fenty collaboration with LVMH. We're sure she will only continue to grow in the new year.



Tim Whitby/BFC/Getty Images

[via]