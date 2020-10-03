RiFF RAFF, Yelawolf, & Ronny J Link Up On "Million Dollar Mullet"

RiFF RAFF is one of the more colorful artists out there and whenever he drops a new song or project, his diehard fans most certainly pay attention. Recently, Jody High Roller himself came through with a brand new track called "Million Dollar Mullet" which features the likes of Yelawolf, as well as Ronny J on production.

These three work well together as Ronny J provides one of his signature heavy, 808-laced beats. The track begins with a long verse from RiFF RAFF who can't help himself with the braggadocios lyrics. Yelawolf feeds off of this energy in the second half of the track, which ultimately leads to an energetic listening experience.

Give this track a spin and let us know what you think, in the comments below.

Quotable Lyrics:

Yeah, my girl brought a girlfriend, made my heart melt

More diamond pointers than a Roosevelt elk, yeah

Mine's crystal clean, your look like skimmed milk

Stop asking all them questions, you gon' wrinkle up my silk, uh