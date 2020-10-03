mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

RiFF RAFF, Yelawolf, & Ronny J Link Up On "Million Dollar Mullet"

Alexander Cole
October 03, 2020 10:07
RiFF RAFF and Yelawolf get braggadocios over Ronny J production on "Million Dollar Mullet"


RiFF RAFF is one of the more colorful artists out there and whenever he drops a new song or project, his diehard fans most certainly pay attention. Recently, Jody High Roller himself came through with a brand new track called "Million Dollar Mullet" which features the likes of Yelawolf, as well as Ronny J on production.

These three work well together as Ronny J provides one of his signature heavy, 808-laced beats. The track begins with a long verse from RiFF RAFF who can't help himself with the braggadocios lyrics. Yelawolf feeds off of this energy in the second half of the track, which ultimately leads to an energetic listening experience.

Give this track a spin and let us know what you think, in the comments below.

Quotable Lyrics:

Yeah, my girl brought a girlfriend, made my heart melt
More diamond pointers than a Roosevelt elk, yeah
Mine's crystal clean, your look like skimmed milk
Stop asking all them questions, you gon' wrinkle up my silk, uh

RiFF RAFF
