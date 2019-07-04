RiFF RAFF & Chief Keef Are Back At It On "Treasure Chest"

RiFF RAFF was hot at one point in time but unfortunately, his career faced a bit of a setback in the past few years. Within the past year, he's been trying to get it back on track, especially after he said he signed a deal with Blackbear's Beartrap Sound imprint. This year, he came through with his project, PiNK PYTHON which followed the release of 2018's Tangerine Tiger. It appears as though he's getting ready to bless fans with a brand new single alongside Chief Keef.

RiFF RAFF and Chief Keef actually have great chemistry on wax and they've proven it time and time again. "Cuz My Gear" is still one of RiFF RAFF's best songs in his catalog. The two join forces again on "Treasure Chest" and deliver a bouncy, trap-centric record while swapping bars. The single serves as the first single off of the upcoming album, Arrogant American.

Quotable Lyrics

We at your chin like a goatee

Thirsty to throw at me

They hate me, then so be

Count the checks, be lowkey

