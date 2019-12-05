Rico Nasty Serves Up Brand New Banger "Hard"

Rico Nasty released her joint project with Kenny Beats, Anger Management earlier this year. But in typical Rico fashion, she has been generous when it comes down to releasing music. Today, she teamed up with Take A Daytrip for her brand new single, "Hard." With a ferocious trap beat laid down, Rico Nasty delivers one big flex on her new record. "Sit on his face 'til his nose gone/ To put me down, you need both arms/ These bitches mad 'cause I go hard/ Ready, set, I got a Goyard," she raps on the record.

This marks her first single since the release of "Fashion Week" in September. "Hard" could be a promising indication that she's cookin' up soemthing for the top of the new year. Keep your eyes peeled.

Quotable Lyrics

Chains on my belt, I'm a rockstar

Don't need ID, I use face cards

These n***as dig me like a graveyard

I work hard so I get to play hard