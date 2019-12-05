mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

Rico Nasty Serves Up Brand New Banger "Hard"

Aron A.
December 05, 2019 14:55
Hard
Rico Nasty

Who goes harder than Rico?


Rico Nasty released her joint project with Kenny Beats, Anger Management earlier this year. But in typical Rico fashion, she has been generous when it comes down to releasing music. Today, she teamed up with Take A Daytrip for her brand new single, "Hard." With a ferocious trap beat laid down, Rico Nasty delivers one big flex on her new record. "Sit on his face 'til his nose gone/ To put me down, you need both arms/ These bitches mad 'cause I go hard/ Ready, set, I got a Goyard," she raps on the record. 

This marks her first single since the release of "Fashion Week" in September. "Hard" could be a promising indication that she's cookin' up soemthing for the top of the new year. Keep your eyes peeled.

Quotable Lyrics
Chains on my belt, I'm a rockstar
Don't need ID, I use face cards
These n***as dig me like a graveyard
I work hard so I get to play hard

Rico Nasty
Rico Nasty new single new track
