Rico Nasty Drops "Popstar" Single Along With Colorful Visual

Erika Marie
April 11, 2020 02:24
Popstar
Rico Nasty

Rico Nasty has returned with her second single of the month as she delivers "Popstar" and its visual.


Maryland native Rico Nasty is back on the scene with another single. The rapper has shared a number of tracks over the last few months including "Girl Crush," "Hard," and "Lightning." On Friday (April 10), Rico Nasty delivered her new song "Popstar" along with a colorful, pop art-styled visual that featured the rapper donning blunt bangs and heart earrings that read "Goth."

The Atlantic Records artist last shared a full-length project in April 2019 when she released Anger Management, a joint effort with Kenny Beats. Rico's dedicated fanbase is awaiting news about her forthcoming project, but until then, they can enjoy seeing her chop it up with viewers on Instagram Live. Check out Rico Nasty in the music video to her single "Popstar" and let us know if Cardi B was correct in saying the rapper is "up next."

Quotable Lyrics

Your n*gga text me every time I drop
Popstar, rockstar, popstar, rockstar
Balenciaga my jeans, and my crocs
Popstar, rockstar, popstar, rockstar
Show me something different 'cause I see a lot
Popstar, rockstar, popstar, rockstar
I know my haters mad I made it pop
Popstar, rockstar, popstar, rockstar

Rico Nasty
Rico Nasty
