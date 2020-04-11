Rico Nasty Drops "Popstar" Single Along With Colorful Visual

Maryland native Rico Nasty is back on the scene with another single. The rapper has shared a number of tracks over the last few months including "Girl Crush," "Hard," and "Lightning." On Friday (April 10), Rico Nasty delivered her new song "Popstar" along with a colorful, pop art-styled visual that featured the rapper donning blunt bangs and heart earrings that read "Goth."

The Atlantic Records artist last shared a full-length project in April 2019 when she released Anger Management, a joint effort with Kenny Beats. Rico's dedicated fanbase is awaiting news about her forthcoming project, but until then, they can enjoy seeing her chop it up with viewers on Instagram Live. Check out Rico Nasty in the music video to her single "Popstar" and let us know if Cardi B was correct in saying the rapper is "up next."

Quotable Lyrics

Your n*gga text me every time I drop

Popstar, rockstar, popstar, rockstar

Balenciaga my jeans, and my crocs

Popstar, rockstar, popstar, rockstar

Show me something different 'cause I see a lot

Popstar, rockstar, popstar, rockstar

I know my haters mad I made it pop

Popstar, rockstar, popstar, rockstar