Rico Nasty Delivers Glitchy Banger "Black Punk"

Rico Nasty has some of the best energy in hip-hop right now. She has been able to blend a plethora of sounds and if you listen to her music, you will immediately hear some punk influences. With a new album called Las Ruinas on the way, Rico is looking to get her fanbase excited, and on Friday, she dropped off a brand new track called "Black Punk."

This song contains that signature Rico flare as we have glitchy production that is harder than most contemporary metal songs. From there, Rico can be heard yelling her lyrics but in a way that does not feel forced. Rico has perfected this sound and it will be interesting to hear what else she has to offer on the upcoming project.

You can check out the new track, below. As always, let us know what you think, in the comments section.

Quotable Lyrics:

Look at the diamonds, they glisten and glisten

I can't tell the time 'cause my watch never tickin'

I be with my day ones, 'cause I don't fake kickin'

My hands always sweaty, my palms always itchin'