Rick Ross, Wale & Future Stay Suave On "Warm Words In A Cold World"

Rick Ross is back with his latest opus, Richer Than I Ever Been. Rozay delivered a short and concise 12-song project with collaborations alongside Benny The Butcher, who he recently shared high praises for, DreamDoll, Yungeen Ace, and Major Nine. Ross extended an invitation to work with a few new artists that he felt were worthy of passing the torch to.

However, that doesn't mean that Ross didn't enlist a few previous collaborators on the project. On track 5, Ross enlists Wale and Future for a smooth new banger titled, "Warm Words In A Cold World." The song's go-go influence is perfectly created for Wale's presence, though Ross and Future's efforts add a layer of Blaxploitation influence that emphasizes the player vibes.

Check out "Warm Words In A Cold World" below.

Quotable Lyrics

Blog era supervillain, I been hard to kill

Cannot be stopped 'til I turn this block into atom-ville

Olu, the pretty broads go too

I make them jawns get it together like seven-oh-two

