Rick Ross, Wale & Future Stay Suave On "Warm Words In A Cold World"

Aron A.
December 11, 2021 13:03
Warm Words In A Cold World
Rick Ross Feat. Future & Wale

Rick Ross enlists Wale and Future for "Warm Words In A Cold World."


Rick Ross is back with his latest opus, Richer Than I Ever Been. Rozay delivered a short and concise 12-song project with collaborations alongside Benny The Butcher, who he recently shared high praises for, DreamDoll, Yungeen Ace, and Major Nine. Ross extended an invitation to work with a few new artists that he felt were worthy of passing the torch to. 

However, that doesn't mean that Ross didn't enlist a few previous collaborators on the project. On track 5, Ross enlists Wale and Future for a smooth new banger titled, "Warm Words In A Cold World." The song's go-go influence is perfectly created for Wale's presence, though Ross and Future's efforts add a layer of Blaxploitation influence that emphasizes the player vibes.

Check out "Warm Words In A Cold World" below.

Quotable Lyrics
Blog era supervillain, I been hard to kill
Cannot be stopped 'til I turn this block into atom-ville
Olu, the pretty broads go too
I make them jawns get it together like seven-oh-two

