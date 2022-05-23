With the release of his eleventh studio album last fall, Rick Ross informed the Hip-Hop community that he is richer than he's ever been, and six months later, the veteran rapper is also more independent than he's ever been. The aptly titled Richer Than I Ever Been marked Rozay's final album on Epic, and when interviewing him for our latest cover story, the Boss discussed everything from navigating independence to the status of his next LP.



Image via HNHH

As most fans, critics, and industry insiders would have guessed, Ross' newfound independence may not be permanent. He is now in the best position, leverage-wise, to strike a profitable deal with a new label, and according to the MMG founder, the offers have been pouring in.

"I got huge offers on the table right now. Huge huge offers. Conversation with Def Jam. Everybody," Rick Ross proclaimed. "Everybody wants to be in business with Ricky Rozay. They know when Ricky Rozay wants to make music, I make the best music. When I want huge collaborations it's easy. I don't even gotta text niggas. I can have my homies DM a nigga."

Rick Ross didn't confirm which label he was considering the most, but while he says that "there really ain’t no rush" when it comes to pumping out new music, he did reveal that his as-of-now untitled twelfth studio album will be arriving sooner rather than later.

"I’ma release two records this summer," he revealed, "and I’mma give them the title of my new shit."



Image via HNHH

According to Rozay, two great summertime records and a formal album announcement will be coming over the next several weeks, so stay tuned to HNHH for more information. Let us know in the comments if you're excited for the next chapter in Rick Ross' career, and check out the full cover story here.