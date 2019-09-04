Rick Ross just came off the release of his highly-anticipated project Port of Miami 2 and to follow that up, he dropped his memoir titled Hurricanes. Fans were waiting on his memoir which sees the rapper open about a variety of topics, including his codeine use and how it led to his seizure back in 2018. Thankfully, Ross is doing just fine now and is open and willing to talk about these important subjects that are near and dear to his heart.

One of the most interesting parts of his book is all of the archival photos of Ross from when he was younger. Here, we see Ross as a young man who is just starting to begin his journey throughout the music industry. There is even a photo of Ross standing next to Kanye West and both men look incredibly young in the image. The two have been working together for a long time now but to see such an old picture certainly offers up some nostalgia for those who have been following these artists since the beginning.

Ross' book promises to be a phenomenal read so if you're looking for something to occupy your time, the memoir is in stores now. We can just imagine what other surprises are in store between the pages.