Over the past few days, the Internet has been going crazy over the viral crate challenge. People have been stacking up milk crates in the shape of a pyramid and trying to climb over without falling. Few have managed to accomplish this without falling on their face, such as DDG. And while local health officials have warned people against doing it, that hasn't been enough to prevent the outpouring video submissions scattered across the timeline.



Rich Fury/Getty Images

The latest to join the fun is Rick Ross but don't get it twisted -- he wasn't about to climb up regular milk crates. There isn't an opportunity that passes where Ross isn't plugging one of the products that he endorses. The rapper opted out of regular milk crates to display cases of his wine of choice. "Biggest Boss in the game, Ricky Rozay. I've been called out. This is the Luc Bel-Air case challenge," the rapper said before climbing up a pretty short stack of wine bottle cases. The clip, unfortunately, doesn't show Rick Ross making it to the bottom but he's clearly trying to create a more luxe experience if you choose to test your balance.

The rapper is currently preparing for the release of his forthcoming album, Richer Than I Ever Been which fans initially expected in 2020. We can presume that the pandemic played a role in its delay but regardless, we're still excited to hear what he's been cooking up.