Rick Ross has had his fair share of feuds in the streets and in the music industry but as time passes, he has realized that sometimes, it's easier to bury the hatchet. Even more, he's tried to mediate other feuds in hopes that they'd come to an end. Now, Nene Leakes and Wendy Williams have been beefing for the past few years. Truth be told, it truly didn't seem likely that the two would be cool with each other. But thankfully, a few people, including Rick Ross, forced the two to talk it out and put their issues behind them.

Rozay, along with Ernest Dukes who appeared to set everything up, helped Nene Leakes and Wendy Williams put their pettiness aside and form a sisterhood, no traveling pants. During the listening party for Port Of Miami 2, Wendy Williams and Nene Leakes got prime seating right next to the biggest boss himself. They later took to Instagram to confirm that they hashed it out and made amends. Leakes shared a heartfelt post on Instagram while Wendy shared a few photos with a fairly simple caption.

"When you get the call that says...Sis, let’s get off the bullshit and get on some real shit. OVERCOMING (I’m just saying it how it was said) This nite right here, was a movie," Leakes wrote.

"Why is REAL life soo funny?! Renewed girls are the best time!" Wendy captioned her photo.

