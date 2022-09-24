Rick Ross is teaming up with Hempacco to launch a new hemp cigarette venture, Hemp Hop Smokables. The brand will be offering hemp cigarettes, smoking paper, and alternatives to nicotine tobacco. Ross will also be joined by Rap Snacks, Inc. founder and CEO James Lindsay.

"I truly believe in the health benefits of hemp-derived products," Ross said in a statement on Hemp Hop's website. "Having had my own health scares, and through my healing process, I decided I would develop a line of smokables to help others with the benefits of hemp cannabinoids."



Christopher Polk / Getty Images

Announcing the venture at Rick Ross’ Boss Up Conference, Jorge Olson, Co-founder, and CMO of Hempacco said: “We’re ready to start offering Hemp Hop Hemp Cigarettes to wholesale distributors. With Rick Ross and James Lindsay spearheading the sales, distribution, and marketing, it will be a wonderful consumer experience for the consumers. James Lindsay is also a wholesale distribution veteran and is ready to present the products to all of his Rap Snacks network of distributors all over the country.”

Lindsay, who is listed as a co-founder, added: “It’s fantastic to team up with my partner, Rick Ross, to mentor Black entrepreneurs wanting to scale their business and become mentors to the new generation of your business leaders. Sculpting and participating in the success of others is one of my big passions.”

Investing in the hemp industry is just the latest business move from Ross, who has made several on top of his iconic rap career. Ross is also the franchise owner of multiple Wingstop locations and the founder of Maybach Music Group (MMG).

