Three years after his passing, Nipsey Hussle is the central figure of a new documentary released earlier today on YouTube. The Marathon Cultivation Documentary follows Nipsey and his brother, Samiel Asghedom's journey in developing the Marathon OG cannabis strain.

The documentary was used to announce the June 18 grand opening of The Marathon Collective, a cannabis retail store in Canoga Park, Los Angeles, California.

The strain is named after the Marathon company, which also includes a clothing store that opened back in 2017. The store has been successful and has had multiple collaborations with Puma. Earlier this year, Nip’s family announced that they were in the process of acquiring a second location for the clothing store.

Nipsey’s name remained prominent in Hip Hop following his death in 2019. In 2020, Nip posthumously won the Grammy for Best Rap Performance for his song “Racks In The Middle,” featuring Roddy Rich and production by Hit-Boy. He was featured on Big Sean’s 2020 album, Detroit 2. Nip was also featured on the tracklist for Judas and The Black Messiah. In 2021, it was announced that Nip would be recognized on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.

Check out the documentary below.