Rick Ross Hires Bryson Tiller For Smooth Banger "Future Bright"

No matter what he's doing, Rick Ross always brings something respectable to the table. It's one of the hallmarks of his boss-like pedigree, that and utterly luxurious material raps. And yet, we still love him for it; who better to live vicariously through than a man who embodies opulence? With Bad Boys For Life hitting theatres tomorrow, one of the soundtrack highlights has landed in select international markets. On "Future Bright," Young Renzel links up with Bryson Tiller for a smooth banger, covering all the thematic ground you've come to expect.

"I got a plug and it's coming out of Panama!" cries Ross, his excitement rivaling that of a proud parent. "A petty crime will have your ass doing thirty years, but the future bright it's time to touch these thirty m's / cocaine and Maybachs throughout the catalog, expensive pills and pretty bitches I had em' all." Throw in a slick chorus from Bryson Tiller, and "Future Bright" may very well prove to be a grown man Bad Boy anthem.

