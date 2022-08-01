It isn't a difficult feat to find reports on artists complaining about their deals. Whether it be with their label, management, or a brand, musicians regularly step onto a public forum to air out grievances about a contract they're trying to get out of or to call out someone they believe is trying to do them dirty. This isn't something that Ross has done or is even familiar with, according to him, because during his recent appearance on the Beyond The Chair Podcast, he revealed that he settles those disputes one-on-one.

"You gotta realize when you a young artist, I'm sure after you become successful, whatever you look back on you'll consider it a bad contract," said Rozay.



Rich Fury / Staff / Getty Images

"Have I ever been taken advantage of? No," he added. "Have I ever been robbed? No. Have I ever had to sue someone I was in business with musically? No." The hosts seemed surprised that Ross never felt the need to take anyone to court.

"It was just the way I moved, I guess," Ross replied. "Whoever I was in the contract with, we always had [an] open phone conversation. So, if it was anything that was a problem, I presented it and they just explained it to me. If it's respectable, I'ma respect it because I always felt like, any contract I sign, whatever couple years it was, I could work myself out of this in no time really."

Check out the clip of Rick Ross as well as his full appearance on Beyond The Chair below.