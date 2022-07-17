Gillie Da Kid and Rick Ross have been on the rocks for a bit. After Ross called Gillie a fraud, Gillie let loose on the Miami rapper, saying in an interview on Million Dollaz Worth of Game that "these old n***as, they don't hear the roar of the crowd no more, and they still think the world gon' come back so they be on Instagram and they be on social media doing dumb s**t. 'I just bought a cow' and all this dumb s**t." Later, Ross responded in defense of his cows, saying, "Let me give you the real game. When I spend more money on my cows' huffs than you do on your wife and kids every month, you should be taking notes."

Now Gillie has upped the stakes of the beef (no pun intended) once more. In a rant posted to Instagram, Gillie said that Ross owes Meek Mill money, and that he's locked the Philly rapper in a "1914 slave deal."

In the three minute video, Gillie accused Ross of a variety of wrongs, including sticking his nose where it doesn't belong. "That’s ya problem, ya always minding n****s' business. You was mindin’ Birdman's business some years back when you was running around talking about, 'Give Khaled the money you owe him!'" Gillie said.

Gillie then discussed the Meek Mill situation. "You give Meek the money you owe him, n***a," he said. "You got him in a 1914 slave deal. A Harriet Tubman joint that he signed when he was 19 and now he’s 35. Why you ain’t renegotiate with a real n***a?" Gillie went on to commend Meek for his ability to overcome the supposedly bad contract. "Thank God he’s f**kin’ with them white boys. He’d f**k around, be broke, busted, and disgusted f**kin’ with you. But he’s a hell of a businessman, though," he continued. "Salute to you, Meek."

Check out the entire video below.

