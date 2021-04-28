Rick Ross is no stranger to opening the doors of his sprawling estate and staging one-on-one meetings with his fellow bosses. Look no further than his recent get-together with a sword-bearing Diddy, during which many luxurious topics were no doubt discussed. And while fans have been eager to hear an update on Rozay's upcoming album Richer Than I've Ever Been, the Floridian rapper has been fueling speculation by sharing a few interesting meet-ups on his Instagram page.

The latest happens to be with none other than Pharrell Williams, who recently played a pivotal role in blessing Moneybagg Yo with an album highlight in "Certified Neptunes." Ross shared a few images of their hangout on his IG page, and fans were quick to show their appreciation for the pair of hip-hop veterans who continue innovating to this day.

Johnny Louis/WireImage/Getty Images

As collaborators, Ross and Pharrell aren't exactly strangers, having previously united on God Forgives, I Don't track "Presidential" and its subsequent remix. And while one hangout does not a collaboration make, the timing is certainly favorable. Last we checked, Ross was still putting the finishing touches on Richer Than I've Ever Been, recently coming out of the woodwork to tease an Isaac Hayes-sampling snippet. For all we know, an announcement could be imminent -- at least, we certainly hope so.

Check out the pictures of Skateboard P and Yung Renzel's recent meeting of the minds, and sound off if you'd like to see them connect for a duet on Richer Than I've Ever Been.