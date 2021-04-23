Moneybagg Yo & Pharrell Williams Take It Back With "Certified Neptunes"

Moneybagg Yo has officially dropped off his new album A Gangsta's Pain, a project that serves to provide a thorough examination of the Memphis rapper. And while there is certainly much to unpack on the project, which features guest appearances from Future, Lil Durk, and Pharrell Williams, nostalgic hip-hop heads will find it difficult to ignore the appeal of track eighteen -- "Certified Neptunes."

Marking the first collaboration between Moneybagg and Skateboard P, many expected this one after Williams declared Yo to be his "favorite rapper." And not only does he provide vocals, but he also reunites with longtime Neptunes associate Chad Hugo behind the boards. As such, there's a chillier quality to the production, one that benefits Yo's rugged persona and formidable mic presence. "I'm gettin' too much money to sit up and play, these the type of games I'm playin'," he spits. "Get a massage in Chinatown, It's heaven on earth, on Ricky Tan."

Give "Certified Neptunes" a listen now, and sound off if you think Moneybagg Yo should be rapping on more Neptunes beats moving forward.

QUOTABLE LYRICS

Hol' up, wait, it's me again, don't look like you don't call me twin

See the whip my side-bitch in? I got that off CPN

I'm gettin' too much money to sit up and play

These the type of games I'm playin'

Get a massage in Chinatown, it's heaven on earth, on Ricky Tan