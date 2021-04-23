Moneybagg Yo Shares "A Gangsta's Pain" Ft. Pharrell, Lil Durk, Future, Jhené Aiko, Polo G

He's been applying pressure with each new release and on Friday (April 23), Moneybagg Yo returned with his fourth studio album, A Gangsta's Pain. Recently, photos surfaced showing Moneybagg with Jhené Aiko and it looks as if they were shooting the music video to their track "One of Dem Nights," and that collaboration, along with his "Hard for the Next" single with Future, shows that Moneybagg can offer hard-hitting bars as well as a softer side to his lyrical approach.
A Gangsta's Pain is like pulling from Moneybagg Yo's diary as the Memphis rapper continues to open up about the highs and lows of his upbringing as well as his rising success. The Platinum-selling Memphis artist adds only a handful of features to the album including the aforementioned Aiko and Future along with Kaash Paige, Big30, Tripstar, Polo G, Lil Durk, and the man who praised Moneybagg's skills, Pharrell Williams.
Stream A Gangsta's Pain and let us know what you think. And also, make sure to check out our Digital Cover Story with the chart-topping rapper.
Tracklist
1. Memphganistan ft. Kaash Paige
2. Just Say Det
3. Go! with Big30
4. Wockesha
5. Shottas ( Lala)
6. Hard for the Next with Future
7. If Pain Was a Person
8. I Believe U ft. Tripstar
9. Time Today
10. Interlude
11. Free Promo ft. Polo G, Lil Durk
12. Hate It Here
13. Love It Here
14. Clear Da Air
15. Projects
16. One of Dem Nights ft. Jhené Aiko
17. FR
18. Certified Neptunes ft. Pharrell
19. Change Da Subject
20. Least Ian Lie
21. Bipolar Virgo
22. A Gangsta's Pain