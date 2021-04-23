Moneybagg Yo Shares "A Gangsta's Pain" Ft. Pharrell, Lil Durk, Future, Jhené Aiko, Polo G

He's been applying pressure with each new release and on Friday (April 23), Moneybagg Yo returned with his fourth studio album, A Gangsta's Pain. Recently, photos surfaced showing Moneybagg with Jhené Aiko and it looks as if they were shooting the music video to their track "One of Dem Nights," and that collaboration, along with his "Hard for the Next" single with Future, shows that Moneybagg can offer hard-hitting bars as well as a softer side to his lyrical approach.

A Gangsta's Pain is like pulling from Moneybagg Yo's diary as the Memphis rapper continues to open up about the highs and lows of his upbringing as well as his rising success. The Platinum-selling Memphis artist adds only a handful of features to the album including the aforementioned Aiko and Future along with Kaash Paige, Big30, Tripstar, Polo G, Lil Durk, and the man who praised Moneybagg's skills, Pharrell Williams.

Stream A Gangsta's Pain and let us know what you think. And also, make sure to check out our Digital Cover Story with the chart-topping rapper.

Tracklist

1. Memphganistan ft. Kaash Paige

2. Just Say Det

3. Go! with Big30

4. Wockesha

5. Shottas ( Lala)

6. Hard for the Next with Future

7. If Pain Was a Person

8. I Believe U ft. Tripstar

9. Time Today

10. Interlude

11. Free Promo ft. Polo G, Lil Durk

12. Hate It Here

13. Love It Here

14. Clear Da Air

15. Projects

16. One of Dem Nights ft. Jhené Aiko

17. FR

18. Certified Neptunes ft. Pharrell

19. Change Da Subject

20. Least Ian Lie

21. Bipolar Virgo

22. A Gangsta's Pain