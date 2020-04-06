Rick Ross is always looking for his next business venture and it looks as though it has just fallen into his lap.

The rap tycoon is navigating through a brand new relationship with Dej Gabrielle and the two have just signed a major deal to film their own reality series.

As reported by Deadline, Rick Ross will be part of a new show about the Fronzaglia family in New Jersey. His new girlfriend Dejroune is part of the highly-social family, who is big in the business world. The show will come together as part of a partnership between Rick Ross and Half Yard Productions.



Jerritt Clark/Getty Images

Dej has commented on the new series, saying:

"Wow!! I don’t know what to say. I feel extremely blessed to have this opportunity. It’s been a long time coming but we here now! I hope y’all ready! Biggest thanks to my baby @richforever for joining this project pushing me beyond every limit and being my biggest fan! This is just the beginning."

Will you be tuning in to the new show to see what Rick Ross and Dejroune have been up to? This is the first partnership of this sort for Rozay, so you can bet that all eyes will be on him.