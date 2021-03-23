Prior to getting his health in order, Rick Ross suffered scares that left his loved ones, and fans, concerned. In 2018, it was reported that Ross had a seizure on a flight from Ft. Lauderdale to Memphis, causing the pilot to issue an emergency landing. In his memoir Hurricanes, Ross recalled that his abuse of Lean caused him to lose some of his faculties, even defecating on himself while in bed with a woman. The rapper has gotten himself into the gym and has spoken about changing his habits in order to improve his health, but a story he shared with Big Boy's Neighborhood in 2019 has resurfaced where the rapper spoke about passing out during sex.



Rich Fury / Staff / Getty Images

In the clip, Ross and Big Boy speak about the rapper quitting lean because it was affecting his health. "I got to a point where I couldn't do it no more," said Rozay. "I had started falling asleep at the red light. I was having sex before, I woke up and the girl was like [screaming and crying]," he said while everyone laughed as Rozay imitated the frightened woman. He added that she was panicked because she believed he died in the middle of the act.

Everyone was able to make light of it as they imagined how the woman would tell her friends that she took out Rozay in bed. Revisit the 2019 interview below and check out the specific clip around the 26-minute mark.

[via]