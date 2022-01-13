Richie Wess Drops New Album "Last Laugh" Featuring Rich The Kid, Smokepurpp, & More

One of the original three members of Rich The Kid's Rich Forever roster, Tampa-based rapper Richie Wess has officially come through with his new studio album, titled Last Laugh. The eleven-song project includes guest features from Rich The Kid, Jay Critch, Smokepurpp, and Kuttem Reese. Wess' artist Yung Dred also makes an appearance on the song "Miami."

Last Laugh shows the world Wess' drive and hustle and considering the project was made during a two-week period, it's clear that rap comes naturally to him.

"I don’t write anymore. I used to write and think about sh*t, now I go in there off the top," says Wess about his process. "Even the sound on this project changed how I sound sonically. Not putting too much thought into the rapping, going more into vibe and what the beat presents. Whatever vibe the beat gives you."

Richie Wess spent the last year growing his various businesses but his focus is back on music with the release of Last Laugh. Have a listen below and let us know what you think.





Tracklist:

1. Cross Me Again

2. Last Laugh

3. Regular Life

4. Miami (feat. Yung Dred)

5. Ordinary

6. Missing You

7. Trenches (feat. Jay Critch)

8. Dope Man (feat. Smokepurpp)

9. V12

10. Alot To Say (feat. Rich The Kid)

11. No Heart (feat. Kuttem Reese)