Rich The Kid isn't out of the woods when it comes to paying his former landlord the past due rent he's months late on. Haikuhe Chichyan initially sued Rich for more than $30,000 in late rent for the Hollywood Hills mansion he was renting with his then-pregnant girlfriend Tori Brixx. If you can remember, Rich made a bad move when he shared Haikuhe's lawyer's phone number on Twitter leading the lawyer to sue the rapper himself.

BOSSIP now reports that Haikuhe's had enough and has now slapped a $350,000 judgment on RTK as a way for him to make up for the headache he's caused since being past due on his rent.

As the story goes, Rich stopped paying $22,500 a month in December 2018 after he signed a half-year lease promising to pay the full amount. A judge has yet to rule on Haikuhe's request for the judgment and RTK has yet to respond to the case.



Johnny Nunez/WireImage/Getty

In other RTK news, the "Splashin" music maker discussed his career and admitted just exactly what he's not interested in.

“I make hit records,” he said. “I’m not trying to be lyrical or that bullshit. I’m just making good music.”