Rich The Kid & NBA Youngboy Brag About Their "Bankroll"

Erika Marie
October 16, 2020 02:56
The two rappers are releasing their joint album "Nobody Safe" on November 13.


Two artists who are on their "money ain't a thang" vibe are Rich The Kid and Youngboy Never Broke Again. They both know what it's like to attain success in the rap game early on in their careers and all one needs to do is to look at their social media pages to see them showing off stacks of cash, expensive cars, and palacious homes. On their collaborative single "Bankroll," Rich and NBA Youngboy flaunt their wealth as many rappers in their positions do, and they make no apologies for their bank accounts.

It was rumored that Youngboy was planning on releasing an album sometime this month on the heels of his No. 1 record Top that he just delivered in September. Rich The Kid confirmed that he and Youngboy will be dropping their joint project Nobody Safe on November 13, so while we wait on that, stream their new single "Bankroll" and let us know if you're looking forward to their album.

Quotable Lyrics

She bad, want Birkin and Prada heels
Popped a pill
Diamonds on me, they Holyfield
That's my brother, yeah for real, he can get a mil'
N*ggas capping like they stepping, they ain't in the field
Bankroll, walk with a hundo
So much money, had to stuff it in the condo

