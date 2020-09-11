A social media sensation, Youngboy Never Broke Again consistently pulls in more views on his content than most other artists. He'll drop a video and, out of nowhere, it'll have a million views after an hour. His power is second-to-none on the internet and, given his lack of tech-savviness, we're left to assume that it's genuinely all organic streaming and interaction.

Every time he releases new music, there's a section of Twitter that goes absolutely nuts. You've likely seen the memes on your morning TikTok scrolls-- he's got a dedicated fanbase that is just as brash and reckless as he is.

Last night saw the release of his new album Top, featuring Snoop Dogg and Lil Wayne, and upon its arrival, the 20-year-old Baton Rouge rapper saw his name in the trending topics on Twitter almost instantly.

People have been discussing the new album, sharing their favorite songs, their least favorites tracks, and dropping pictures showing how they're consuming the record. Given all of the memes that surround NBA Youngboy, a good portion of reactions have fans smoking disgusting amounts of cigarettes while wearing black Nike Air Force One lows.

As always, YB has his supporters vocalizing a wide range of emotions with Top, from the initial excitement of receiving new music, to the sadness provoked by the rapper's emotional lyrics, to straight-up fury and aggression from his delivery.

Check out some of the posts below and let us know how you feel about the album!