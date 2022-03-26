Over the years and throughout all of its franchises, Love & Hip Hop has put romances, side chicks, and hookups on display. Fans became captivated by makeups, breakups, and even weddings, but it wasn't until a reunion special in 2019 that Love & Hip Hop viewers learned about Rich Dollaz and Mariahlynn's long-standing on-again-off-again relationship. They never spoke about a connection publicly and Rich's name was always tied to Erica Mena, so the revelation caught fans off-guard.

Three years later, Rich and Mariahlynn are airing out intimate details of their relationship now that the pair have joined together for Marriage Boot Camp: Hip Hop Edition. Bossip recently shared a preview of the couple speaking about their past and it seems that Mariahlynn is having a bit of trouble putting her trust in the Creep Squad co-founder.

"It's been ten years. After a certain amount of time, you wanna know what exactly is going on," said Rich when he was asked about his romance with Mariahlynn. "Obviously, something brings you back to one another. I'm trying to understand if that reason is something with longevity or if that reason is just habit."

"I've done a bunch of things that she would consider cheating," he added. "I was seen at a club talking to somebody and got caught on Instagram Live. I took a person to another person's wedding and it was televised so she saw it." When asked who causes the most pain in the relationship, Rich answered that Mariahlynn is "very, very, very damaged."

Meanwhile, Mariahlynn seemed disheartened that even after a decade, Rich won't publicly claim her or show his emotions about their connection. Check out the preview below.

