Rich Brian Spits Bars For Days On "Tokyo Drift Freestyle"

One of the most popular artists from under the 88rising umbrella, Rich Brian is also one of the most accomplished of the bunch. He has successfully made his mark as a serious creative after testing the waters as Rich Chigga for a couple of years. These days, his comedic past is mostly behind him. The Indonesian rapper is putting on for his entire country, but he's got fans around the globe. His recent project The Sailor was one of the best of the year (don't @ me) and, at just 20-years-old, Brian still has tons of room to grow. He proved that he's not all about the laughs with his new "Tokyo Drift Freestyle," going two-minutes and barely taking a breath in between his bars.

Spitting over a famous instrumental, Rich Brian tackled the track by offering a fast-paced approach to the "Tokyo Drift Freestyle." Although he barely gives himself any time to recover between lines, he enunciates his words well enough for the average listener to escape the first listen with some quotables already ingrained.

Listen to the brand new display below.

Quotable Lyrics:

I ran through like seven condoms in the middle of the day

If my mama heard this song I wonder what the fuck she’d say

No not my angel, uh uh, not my angel

Mom I got the jimmy on I’m setting good examples

Least I’m safe with it, please be thankful