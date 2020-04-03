Rex Ryan got himself into quite a bit of trouble this morning as he went on ESPN's Get Up! and went on a scathing rant towards Dallas Cowboys wide receiver Amari Cooper. In fact, Ryan went so far as to call Cooper a "turd" which was pretty out of bounds.

“To me, this is the biggest disappearing act in the National Football League,” Ryan said. “He doesn’t show up on the road … when he’s against the top corners, that guy disappears…I wouldn’t have paid that turd.”

After coming to his senses, Ryan went back on ESPN and offered an apology for his actions. As he explains, he wasn't in the right mind to use such language with Cooper.

"I can't believe I said that. Used that word. Obviously, it was a poor choice by me to say what I said about Amari," Ryan said. "What I added at the end of that. I want to apologize to Amari again and hope he accepts my apology."

It remains to be seen whether or not Cooper saw the rant although we can't imagine he will be extremely forgiving when he does hear about it. After all, Ryan was pretty harsh and it's clear what he thinks of the wide receiver, regardless of the use of the word, "turd."