The idea that Cam Newton's season might be over is slowly becoming a reality. NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported today that there is still no timetable for the Panther's quarterback to return. Sources say that being placed on the Injury Reserve is a real possibility for Newton.

"Being placed on injured reserve is on the table for Newton, sources say. The reason is simply the timing," Rapoport says on NFL.com. "If he's out more than a month and heals perfectly during that time, is a December return to the field-realistic? Maybe not."

If Newton isn't ready to return soon, depending on the Panthers record when he is ready, it doesn't make much sense to put him back on the field. The Carolina Panthers are currently 4-3 which lands them on the fringe to make the playoffs. If backup QB Kyle Allen can keep their record above water, maybe he should return; however, if they start to fall off, maybe it's best he takes more time off to heal.

"While Newton has been frustrated with how long his Lisfranc injury is taking to heal, surgery was not recommended and is not currently in the plans," sources tell Rapoport. "The hope is that more rest will allow the injury to heal without having a procedure that would knock him out months."

The Panthers' next game is today against the Titans.