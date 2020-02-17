It's no secret that Reginae Carter has been her father Lil Wayne's biggest fan, continuously celebrating his artistic legacy and reminding the masses that he's a genuine GOAT contender. While some may call her inherent bias into question, it's clear that Reginae holds an appreciation of his talent and longevity as an emcee. In November of last year, she proudly declared him to be the greatest of all time on Instagram -- with no questions asked at that. Following the release of his Funeral album, Reginae once again took to the Gram to celebrate her dad's journey.

Jerritt Clark/Getty Images

Sharing a throwback picture of a young Lil Wayne decked out in a Kobe Bryant's LA Lakers jersey, Reginae shows some love by calling him "her twin." Aside from the sweet father-daughter support moment, it also serves as a cool picture on its own, a reminder of a Lil Wayne's early days making waves in the Cash Money clique. While it's hard to pinpoint the exact timeline as to when the picture was taken, there's a vintage feel about it that sparks reminders of "Bling Bling" and the early Carter saga in one fell swoop.

Check out the picture below, and show some love to Lil Wayne and Reginae Carter -- the support system they have for one another is truly wholesome. Weezy fans, hit the comments -- does this picture take you back? And if so, which era of Lil Wayne makes you most nostalgic?