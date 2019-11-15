When it comes to the best pure rappers around, Lil Wayne needs to be sitting at the top of your list. This man is absolutely genius. He can hop in the booth without an idea of which direction his verse will go, freestyle the entire way through and still manage to come through on a Verse of the Year contender. That's how strong Weezy is. The legendary New Orleans rapper spits quotable lines in his sleep, making this career path second nature to him. This isn't the first time Reginae Carter, his daughter, has given him his due props on social media. In fact, she regularly makes it a point to remind her followers that her daddy is the best rapper ever. She continued that narrative today by rapping along to his tracks and making a bold statement.



Kevin Winter/Getty Images

Possibly our favorite father-daughter duo in hip-hop, Lil Wayne and Reginae Carter appear to have a blessed relationship. Proving to us all that she's just as obsessed with Tunechi's musical releases as any one of us, Nae uploaded a video of herself listening to some old school jams before laying it on her fans. "My dad is the mf goat," wrote the 20-year-old. "No questions sorry."

She might not be wrong. After all, Wayne has contributed so much to the genre that he deserves the crown. Do you have him at the top of your list?