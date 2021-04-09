Regé-Jean Page has been slowly but surely cementing himself as one of the most impressive actors in Hollywood. If you were a fan of Netflix's Bridgerton, you were able to see the actor in action as Duke Simon Basset. While Page was one of the shining stars in Netflix's fledgling romance series last December, he has declined to return for the show's second season.

While his decision has left many fans of Bridgerton surprised, it appears that even more shocking news surrounding Regé-Jean Page has recently surfaced. According to Complex, a profile by The Hollywood Reporter revealed that multiple sources claimed DC Films co-founder Geoff Johns had allegedly used racist casting protocols while overseeing the auditions for SyFy's Krypton series.

It appears that Page has seen the reports that allege that he wasn't given the role of Superman's grandfather on Krypton due to his race, as the Roots and Sylvie's Love star has recently taken to Twitter to address the controversy.

"Hearing about these conversations hurts no less now than it did back then. The clarifications almost hurt more tbh," the actor says in the tweet. "Still just doing my thing. Still we do the work. We still fly."

While Regé-Jean Page does reveal that Krypton's alleged racist casting "hurts," he opts to not wallow in the pain that it has caused him. Instead, he concludes his statement with a dose of inspiration, giving hope to actors and actresses who have ever endured similar situations.

What are your thoughts on the matter?

[via]