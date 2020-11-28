Netflix is adding a long list of movies and TV shows in December to carry us through the holidays.
December could not come fast enough as Netflix has released an exciting list of movies and highly-anticipated original shows to close out 2020. Last month, Netflix released the trailer for Selena: The Series which will tell the story of the deceased “Queen of Tejano music” Selena Quintanilla, and fans couldn’t be more excited. The first episode will air on December 4.
Netflix will also feature the final film of the late Chadwick Boseman called Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom alongside Viola Davis who will portray the legendary blues singer Ma Rainey. The movie is based at a recording session in Chicago during the 1920s where a group of musicians are awaiting the arrival of the singer and drama unfolds.
Here is the list of movies and shows being added to Netflix in December:
December 1
Angela’s Christmas Wish *Netflix Family
The Holiday Movies That Made Us *Netflix Original
Natalie Palamides: Nate – A One Man Show *Netflix Comedy Special
3 Days to Kill (2014)
50 First Dates (2004)
A Thin Line Between Love & Hate (1996)
Angels & Demons (2009)
Are You The One: Seasons 1-2
Chef (2014)
The Da Vinci Code (2006)
E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial (1982)
Effie Gray (2014)
Gormiti: Season 1
The Happytime Murders (2018)
Ink Master: Seasons 1-2
Jurassic Park (1993)
Jurassic Park III (2001)
Kung Fu Panda 2 (2011)
Little Nicky (2000)
The Lost World: Jurassic Park (1997)
Monster House (2006)
Peppermint (2018)
Quigley Down Under (1990)
Runaway Bride (1999)
Super Wings: Season 3
Stargate SG-1: Seasons 1-10
Transformers Rescue Bots Academy: Season 2
Tyler Perry’s Madea’s Big Happy Family (2011)
Why Did I Get Married? (2007)
December 2
Alien Worlds *Netflix Documentary
Ari Eldjárn: Pardon My Icelandic *Netflix Comedy Special
Fierce *Netflix Film
Hazel Brugger: Tropical *Netflix Comedy Special
December 3
Break *Netflix Film
Chico Bon Bon and the Very Berry Holiday *Netflix Family
Tudo Bem No Natal Que Vem (AKA Just Another Christmas) *Netflix Film
December 4
Bhaag Beanie Bhaag *Netflix Original
Big Mouth: Season 4 *Netflix Original
Bombay Rose *Netflix Film
Captain Underpants Mega Blissmas *Netflix Family
Christmas Crossfire *Netflix Film
The Great British Baking Show: Holidays: Season 3 *Netflix Original
Kings of Joburg: Season 1
Leyla Everlasting *Netflix Film
MANK *Netflix Film
Pokémon Journeys: The Series: Part 3 *Netflix Family
Selena: The Series: Netflix Original
December 5
Mighty Express: A Mighty Christmas *Netflix Family
Detention *Netflix Original
December 7
Ava (2020)
Manhunt: Deadly Games
December 8
Bobbleheads The Movie (2020)
Emicida: AmarElo – É Tudo Para Ontem *Netflix Documentary
Lovestruck in the City *Netflix Original
Mr. Iglesias: Part 3 *Netflix Original
Spirit Riding Free: Ride Along Adventure *Netflix Family
Super Monsters: Santa’s Super Monster Helpers *Netflix Family
Triple 9 (2016)
December 9
Ashley Garcia: Genius in Love: Christmas *Netflix Family
The Big Show Show: Christmas *Netflix Family
Rose Island *Netflix Film
The Surgeon’s Cut *Netflix Documentary
December 10
Alice in Borderland *Netflix Original
December 11
A Trash Truck Christmas *Netflix Family
Canvas *Netflix Film
Giving Voice *Netflix Documentary
The Mess You Leave Behind (El desorden que dejas) *Netflix Original
The Prom *Netflix Film
December 14
A California Christmas *Netflix Film
Hilda: Season 2 *Netflix Family
Tiny Pretty Things *Netflix Original
December 15
Black Ink Crew New York: Seasons 1-2
The Challenge: Seasons 10 and 13
Grizzlies (2020)
The Professor and the Madman (2019)
Pup Academy: Season 2
Song Exploder: Volume 2 *Netflix Original
Teen Mom 2: Seasons 1-2
December 16
Anitta: Made in Honório *Netflix Original
BREAK IT ALL: The History of Rock in Latin America *Netflix Documentary
How to Ruin Christmas: The Wedding *Netflix Original
Nocturnal Animals (2016)
The Ripper *Netflix Documentary
Run On *Netflix Original
Vir Das: Outside In – The Lockdown Special *Netflix Original
December 17
Braven (2018)
December 18
Guest House (2020)
Home for Christmas: Season 2 *Netflix Original
Jeopardy! Champion Run V
Jeopardy! Champion Run VI
Jeopardy! Teacher’s Tournament
Jeopardy! College Championship
Jeopardy! Tournament of Champions
Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom *Netflix Film
Sweet Home *Netflix Original
December 20
Rhys Nicholson Live At The Athenaeum (2019)
December 21
The Con Is On (2018)
December 22
After We Collided (2020)
London Hughes: To Catch a D*ck *Netflix Comedy Special
Rhyme Time Town Singalongs *Netflix Family
Shaun the Sheep: The Farmer’s Llamas (2020)
Timmy Time: Season 2
December 23
The Midnight Sky *Netflix Film
Your Name Engraved Herein *Netflix Film
December 25
Bridgerton *Netflix Original
December 26
Asphalt Burning (Børning 3) *Netflix Film
DNA *Netflix Film
Fast & Furious Spy Racers: Season 3: Sahara *Netflix Family
Go! Go! Cory Carson: Season 3 *Netflix Family
The Magic School Bus Rides Again in the Zone *Netflix Family
December 27
Sakho & Mangane: Season 1
December 28
Cops and Robbers *Netflix Film
Rango (2011)
December 29
Dare Me: Season 1
December 30
Best Leftovers Ever! *Netflix Original
Equinox *Netflix Original
Transformers: War for Cybertron Trilogy: Chapter 2: Earthrise *Netflix Anime
December 31
Best of Stand-Up 2020 *Netflix Comedy Special
Chilling Adventures of Sabrina: Part 4 *Netflix Original
December TBD
ARASHI’s Diary – Voyage: Ep 18-20 *Netflix Documentary
Funny Boy