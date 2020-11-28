December could not come fast enough as Netflix has released an exciting list of movies and highly-anticipated original shows to close out 2020. Last month, Netflix released the trailer for Selena: The Series which will tell the story of the deceased “Queen of Tejano music” Selena Quintanilla, and fans couldn’t be more excited. The first episode will air on December 4.

Netflix will also feature the final film of the late Chadwick Boseman called Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom alongside Viola Davis who will portray the legendary blues singer Ma Rainey. The movie is based at a recording session in Chicago during the 1920s where a group of musicians are awaiting the arrival of the singer and drama unfolds.

Here is the list of movies and shows being added to Netflix in December:

December 1

Angela’s Christmas Wish *Netflix Family

The Holiday Movies That Made Us *Netflix Original

Natalie Palamides: Nate – A One Man Show *Netflix Comedy Special

3 Days to Kill (2014)

50 First Dates (2004)

A Thin Line Between Love & Hate (1996)

Angels & Demons (2009)

Are You The One: Seasons 1-2

Chef (2014)

The Da Vinci Code (2006)

E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial (1982)

Effie Gray (2014)

Gormiti: Season 1

The Happytime Murders (2018)

Ink Master: Seasons 1-2

Jurassic Park (1993)

Jurassic Park III (2001)

Kung Fu Panda 2 (2011)

Little Nicky (2000)

The Lost World: Jurassic Park (1997)

Monster House (2006)

Peppermint (2018)

Quigley Down Under (1990)

Runaway Bride (1999)

Super Wings: Season 3

Stargate SG-1: Seasons 1-10

Transformers Rescue Bots Academy: Season 2

Tyler Perry’s Madea’s Big Happy Family (2011)

Why Did I Get Married? (2007)

December 2

Alien Worlds *Netflix Documentary

Ari Eldjárn: Pardon My Icelandic *Netflix Comedy Special

Fierce *Netflix Film

Hazel Brugger: Tropical *Netflix Comedy Special

December 3

Break *Netflix Film

Chico Bon Bon and the Very Berry Holiday *Netflix Family

Tudo Bem No Natal Que Vem (AKA Just Another Christmas) *Netflix Film

December 4

Bhaag Beanie Bhaag *Netflix Original

Big Mouth: Season 4 *Netflix Original

Bombay Rose *Netflix Film

Captain Underpants Mega Blissmas *Netflix Family

Christmas Crossfire *Netflix Film

The Great British Baking Show: Holidays: Season 3 *Netflix Original

Kings of Joburg: Season 1

Leyla Everlasting *Netflix Film

MANK *Netflix Film

Pokémon Journeys: The Series: Part 3 *Netflix Family

Selena: The Series: Netflix Original

December 5

Mighty Express: A Mighty Christmas *Netflix Family

Detention *Netflix Original

December 7

Ava (2020)

Manhunt: Deadly Games

December 8

Bobbleheads The Movie (2020)

Emicida: AmarElo – É Tudo Para Ontem *Netflix Documentary

Lovestruck in the City *Netflix Original

Mr. Iglesias: Part 3 *Netflix Original

Spirit Riding Free: Ride Along Adventure *Netflix Family

Super Monsters: Santa’s Super Monster Helpers *Netflix Family

Triple 9 (2016)

December 9

Ashley Garcia: Genius in Love: Christmas *Netflix Family

The Big Show Show: Christmas *Netflix Family

Rose Island *Netflix Film

The Surgeon’s Cut *Netflix Documentary

December 10

Alice in Borderland *Netflix Original

December 11

A Trash Truck Christmas *Netflix Family

Canvas *Netflix Film

Giving Voice *Netflix Documentary

The Mess You Leave Behind (El desorden que dejas) *Netflix Original

The Prom *Netflix Film

December 14

A California Christmas *Netflix Film

Hilda: Season 2 *Netflix Family

Tiny Pretty Things *Netflix Original

December 15

Black Ink Crew New York: Seasons 1-2

The Challenge: Seasons 10 and 13

Grizzlies (2020)

The Professor and the Madman (2019)

Pup Academy: Season 2

Song Exploder: Volume 2 *Netflix Original

Teen Mom 2: Seasons 1-2

December 16

Anitta: Made in Honório *Netflix Original

BREAK IT ALL: The History of Rock in Latin America *Netflix Documentary

How to Ruin Christmas: The Wedding *Netflix Original

Nocturnal Animals (2016)

The Ripper *Netflix Documentary

Run On *Netflix Original

Vir Das: Outside In – The Lockdown Special *Netflix Original

December 17

Braven (2018)

December 18

Guest House (2020)

Home for Christmas: Season 2 *Netflix Original

Jeopardy! Champion Run V

Jeopardy! Champion Run VI

Jeopardy! Teacher’s Tournament

Jeopardy! College Championship

Jeopardy! Tournament of Champions

Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom *Netflix Film

Sweet Home *Netflix Original

December 20

Rhys Nicholson Live At The Athenaeum (2019)

December 21

The Con Is On (2018)

December 22

After We Collided (2020)

London Hughes: To Catch a D*ck *Netflix Comedy Special

Rhyme Time Town Singalongs *Netflix Family

Shaun the Sheep: The Farmer’s Llamas (2020)

Timmy Time: Season 2

December 23

The Midnight Sky *Netflix Film

Your Name Engraved Herein *Netflix Film

December 25

Bridgerton *Netflix Original

December 26

Asphalt Burning (Børning 3) *Netflix Film

DNA *Netflix Film

Fast & Furious Spy Racers: Season 3: Sahara *Netflix Family

Go! Go! Cory Carson: Season 3 *Netflix Family

The Magic School Bus Rides Again in the Zone *Netflix Family

December 27

Sakho & Mangane: Season 1

December 28

Cops and Robbers *Netflix Film

Rango (2011)

December 29

Dare Me: Season 1

December 30

Best Leftovers Ever! *Netflix Original

Equinox *Netflix Original

Transformers: War for Cybertron Trilogy: Chapter 2: Earthrise *Netflix Anime

December 31

Best of Stand-Up 2020 *Netflix Comedy Special

Chilling Adventures of Sabrina: Part 4 *Netflix Original

December TBD

ARASHI’s Diary – Voyage: Ep 18-20 *Netflix Documentary

Funny Boy