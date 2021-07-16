Reebok has returned with yet another sneaker release inspired by an iconic movie/show-- this time with a dinosaur theme. Following the success of their Ghostbusters collab, Reebok has announced eight new shoe releases inspired by characters and scenes from 1993's Jurassic Park.

To honor the legacy of the now 28-year old film, the classic Instapump Fury OG, Club C 85, and Zig Kinetica 2 silhouettes have been renewed with eccentric color ways ahead of the collaboration, with notable cast members like Dr. Ian Malcolm and Dennis Nedry receiving their own style. Even the frightening Dilophosaurus from the film has received its own signature shoe in the collection, set to drop July 30th.

Image vie Reebok

Reebok is known for past media collaborations, like their 2019 Tom And Jerry release, though this collection may be their most unique yet. Perhaps the most experimental of the collection comes with the Instapump Fury OG, which is inspired by Jurassic Park's guest vehicles. The shoe's leather collar and yellow background (intercepted with red scratch-marks), will retail for $200 in adult and children sizes.

Image via Reebok

Dennis Nedry, played by Wayne Knight in Jurassic Park, received his own Club C 85 styled after his most notable traits. The shoe features a yellow, rubber-like tongue as an ode to the character's raincoat and a floral pattern on the heel as a callback to the character's Hawaiian shirts. These will retail for $110.

The second Club C 85 release pays homage to Dr. Alan Grant, perhaps the film's most recognizable character. The shoe is fitted with a number of different materials, featuring a denim-like sole reminiscent of the character's outfits, a collar lining colored the same way as his bandana, and suede on the front of the shoe. The Dr. Grant Club C will retail for $100.

Image via Reebok

Another notable entry in the collection is the Pump Omni Zone 2, which is modeled after the movie's Dilophosaurus. The shoe features leather strips and dinosaur prints all pasted on the Zig Kinetica 2 silhouette. The Pump Omni Zone 2 will retail for $200.

All shoes from the release will come in packaging specifically designed for each shoe. The collection will release July 30th, though the Dennis Nedry Club C will be available only to Reebok Unlocked members.

Check out Reebok's creative announcement below:

