If you are a child of the 80s, then you are probably well-aware of the infamous Ghostbusters movie which stars Bill Murray and a well-rounded cast of characters. This is easily one of the most iconic franchises of all-time, even if the reboot was mired by controversy. Regardless, Ghostbusters is especially popular around Halloween given the fact that the movie is about ghosts. There is plenty of great Halloween-costume material here and soon, Reebok and Ghostbusters will be providing fans with even more amazing Halloween goodness.

The two announced a brand new sneaker collection that will also come with some apparel. There are two sneakers in this pack including the Ghostmasher and the Classic Leather. In the images below, you can see that the Ghostmasher bears resemblance to the "Alien Stomper" that released back in 2019. The Classic Leather has a beige upper with a Ghostbusters logo, that gives off the vibe of the characters' uniforms. Meanwhile, the Ghostmasher has some unique graphics, including the pack on the back heel. This collab will be especially fun for collectors as the packaging will have 80s aesthetics with quotes that go with the movie.

For those looking to get their hands on one of these pairs, you will be able to do so as of October 31st, when these hit Reebok.com.

Image via Reebok

