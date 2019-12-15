You'd be hard-pressed to deny the rise of TDE's Reason, who has been quietly creeping up as one to watch in 2020. From dropping absolute bangers like "Same Ol Shit" and "Flick It Up," to laying down the law on Lizzo's free-the-booty campaign, Reason seems to know exactly what he's doing. Yet even as his antics bleed into the public eye, his bars remain the bread and butter of his campaign. Once again, the West Coast lyricist has rolled through to bless Real 92.3 with some bars, once again turning heads with pure punchlines and devastating flows.

Wasting little time in springing into action, Reason flexes some clever wordplay, rapping "enough with the cool shit, the sound cool shit, knowing that I came from a bucket like Cool Whip / Cool Whip come from a bucket I drive a bucket till I'm in a cool whip, just making the mood switch / the homie used to push white like pool sticks." And that's only one of many stanzas, as Reason whips himself into a frenzy by the end of it.

If you've been sleeping on this man, consider this a wake up call. Look for Reason's TDE debut to land in 2020, and given the momentum he's been gathering, it wouldn't be surprising to see this arrive in first quarter. Is he one of the nicest lyricists in the game?