Reason Calls On The Game For West Coast-Heavy "Impalas & Hydraulics"

It's all about radiating West Coast energy this New Music Friday (August 5) after Reason dropped new heat with an assist from The Game. The two respected Los Angeles emcees are known for their bar-heavy releases that captivate Hip Hop, and their collaboration "Impalas & Hydraulics" is a collision that fans will enjoy. The Supah Mario production speaks to the streets of L.A. and complements the cadences of both rappers.

This latest single follows two recent Reason releases that garnered wide praise: "Is What It Is" featuring Jay Rock and "Barely Miss." Both singles were shared weeks apart in June, leaving many to believe that Reason is cooking up a project that could arrive sooner than we think. It was last year when he gave us the No More No Less: Demo 1 EP and fans are ready for the Reason rollout.

Stream "Imapalas & Hydraulics" and let us know what you think.

Quotable Lyrics

N*gga this sh*t feel like pistols poppin', dippin' ridin'

Diddy talking GOAT sh*t

Slidin' in a G Wagon through Philly on some mo' sh*t

We always kept it 100, some Franklins in my coat sh*t

They hopeless, Reason talk to 'em

Gangstas, they gon' walk to it